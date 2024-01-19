Salmonella Warning Expanded Over Charcuterie Meat Trays As Cases Double

By Bill Galluccio

January 19, 2024

Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Charcuterie Meats
Photo: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded its warning on charcuterie meats linked to a salmonella outbreak.

The recalled meats include all lots of Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler, which was sold at Sam's Club stores across the country, and all lots of Fratelli Beretta brand Antipasto Gran Beretta, which was sold at Costco stores nationwide.

Investigators are working to see if any other charcuterie meats are contaminated.

The CDC said the number of cases has nearly doubled from the previous update on January 5. The agency has received 47 reports of salmonella poisoning in 22 states linked to the charcuterie meats. A total of ten people have been hospitalized.

The CDC advised consumers to throw away any of the recalled products and to wash and sanitize any surfaces or items the meats may have come in contact with.

While most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, some people, including young children, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems, may experience more severe illnesses.

Symptoms can begin anywhere from six hours to six days after eating food contaminated with the bacteria. Most people recover within a week.

