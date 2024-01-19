Dangerous roads pose significant risks to everyday drivers, demanding heightened caution and expertise in navigating challenging terrains. From treacherous mountain passes to winding cliffside routes, these roads test the skills of drivers and highlight the importance of safety measures in the face of unpredictable conditions. Explore the perils and unique features of some of the world's most perilous thoroughfares as we delve into the realm of dangerous roads.

Travel A Lot identified the most dangerous roads in every U.S. state:

“America is a nation of roads. In many ways, roads keep us connected, weaving into one another, allowing us to freely pass state lines. Roads allow us to visit family, travel to new places, and take in the country as a whole. Zipping down the highway in an automobile can be one of the most relaxing weekend experiences, provided you are on the right path.

While there are plenty of safe roads to travel with gorgeous views to behold, there are other roads where you need to be a lot more vigilant. Some roads, you may even want to avoid entirely if you can help it. We've compiled a list of the most dangerous roads in the country, based on the average number of fatalities that occur each year. Many of these roads are extremely busy, making fatal crashes inevitable. Remember that Robert Frost took the road less traveled by. Why? Because he knew the other one would end him!

Okay, maybe that's not what he meant - but the point is there's an advantage in taking the road less traveled. With that said, here are the most dangerous roads in each state. Avoid these roads or travel at your own risk…”

Interstate 40 is the most risky road in New Mexico:

"The Interstate 40 highway is another one of the country's most dangerous highways, and arguably more dangerous than Interstate 80 for many people. It's particularly dangerous for those in New Mexico.

New Mexico residents and travelers know just how deadly interstate 40 can be. There's an average of 40 annual deaths on the I-40 – wow, how appropriate…"