WATCH: Flames Shoot Out Of Boeing 747 Engine As It Makes Emergency Landing

An Atlas Air Boeing 747-8 cargo plane was forced to make an emergency landing after experiencing an engine malfunction shortly after takeoff. Flight 5Y095 took off from Miami International Airport on Thursday (January 18), just after 10 p.m. ET.

Less than 30 minutes into the flight, the jet was forced to turn around and return to Miami due to issues with its engines. As the plane was heading back to Miami, large bursts of flames could be seen shooting out of the engines. Miami resident Melanie Adaros managed to capture the shocking footage and shared it on social media.

"We watched in disbelief as it also appeared to not be ascending or descending," she told HuffPost.

The plane landed safely at Miami International Airport at 11:03 p.m. Officials said no injuries were reported.

"We can confirm that Flight 5Y095 has landed safely after experiencing an engine malfunction soon after departure from Miami International Airport (MIA). The crew followed all standard procedures and safely returned to MIA. At Atlas, safety is always our top priority, and we will be conducting a thorough inspection to determine the cause," Atlas Air said in a statement.