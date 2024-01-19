White House Cancels $5 Billion In Student Loan Debt For 74,000 Borrowers

The White House announced that it is forgiving an additional $5 billion in student loan debt from roughly 74,000 borrowers. The latest round of loan cancelations applies to people who have worked in the public sector for at least ten years, including teachers, firefighters, and police officers.

"The nearly $5 billion in additional debt relief announced today will go to teachers, social workers, and other public servants whose service to our communities have earned them Public Service Loan Forgiveness, as well as borrowers qualifying for income-driven repayment forgiveness because their payments are for the first time being accurately accounted for," U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement.

Overall, the Biden administration has canceled $136.6 billion in student loan debt for more than 3.7 million borrowers.

"From Day One of my Administration, I vowed to improve the student loan system so that a higher education provides Americans with opportunity and prosperity – not unmanageable burdens of student loan debt," President Joe Biden said. "I won't back down from using every tool at our disposal to get student loan borrowers the relief they need to reach their dreams."