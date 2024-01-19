Your Daily Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For January 19th

Friday is here, and with each new day comes new astrological predictions. Vice's astrologer laid out each sign's horoscope for January 19th, drawing on ideals of connection, intuition, self-reflection, self-care and more! Each horoscope was broken down by sign, and each sign was given an exciting fortune to unravel today.

If you are an Aries (March 21 to April 19) you can expect to notice a shift in your views and philosophies today.

ARIES:

"Your philosophies and world views could be shifting as Venus in Sagittarius clashes with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring a change in priorities or preferences. Big learning moments are unfolding, or your lived experiences might be contradicting your ideals and values, even those you didn’t realize you possessed until now. Assumptions and beliefs, including subconscious ones, are recognized for what they’re worth to you now."

If you are a Taurus (April 20 to May 20) Vice's astrologer encourages you to recognize how much you have grown recently instead of basing your worth off of others' opinions.

TAURUS:

"You might be worrying that you’re not living up to your (or others’) expectations as Venus in Sagittarius clashes with Neptune in Pisces, making it a good time to redirect your attention to how much you have grown and the potential still present. It’s easy to assume that others, especially friends or associates, are living the life you dream of, but not everything is as it seems. Do your best to focus on the resources (both internal and external) that remind you that life is good and take stock of what you want to work toward."

If you are a Gemini (May 21 to June 20) you should trust your intuition today as it will guide you towards a pleasing path and greater opportunities!

GEMINI

"Keep your ear to the ground as your planetary ruler, Mercury, in Capricorn connects with Jupiter in Taurus for the third time since early December (before Mercury went retrograde). Your intuition could be guiding you to new opportunities! Venus in Sagittarius also clashes with Neptune in Pisces, inviting you to reflect on expectations versus reality in your relationships. People’s flaws might feel amplified (and even demonized) at this time, reminding you that being imperfect is perfectly human. You may realize why someone is or isn’t a good fit for you. Dynamics involving availability and initiative might be up for discussion in your partnerships."

If you are a Cancer (June 21 to July 22), you might have a "clearer sense" of where your relationships are headed today as connections are renewed.

CANCER:

"Relationships feel renewed and blessed with good luck as Mercury in Capricorn connects with Jupiter in Taurus for the third time since early December (before Mercury went retrograde). You can have a clearer sense of where a partnership or collaboration is headed now, and putting doubts about your hopes and dreams behind you."

Hello Leo's! If your birthday falls between July 23 and August 22, you might be offered a leadership position today and be invited into greater opportunity.

LEO:

"Your hard work and sacrifices are paying off as Mercury in Capricorn links up with Jupiter in Taurus for the third time since early December. People are well aware of your commitment and a connection might be putting in a good word for you. A new position or leadership role may be offered! Venus in Sagittarius also clashes with Neptune in Pisces, encouraging you to thoroughly review your pros and cons list as enticing invitations or opportunities are presented. Be deliberate in your considerations and get answers about any details that might be left out or hidden in fine print."

If you are a Virgo (August 23 to September 22), Vice's astrologer suggests that you welcome inspiration from your relationships today and reflect on life's simple pleasures rather than get caught up in the stressful rat race.

VIRGO:

"Your relationships are inspiring you to see all the good in life as Mercury in Capricorn connects with Jupiter in Taurus. You’re willing to look at the world with a beginner’s mind and let others teach you something you can use every day. Perhaps you’re learning how to enjoy life’s simple pleasures and boost longevity! The notion that perfection is an illusion confronts you as Venus in Sagittarius clashes with Neptune in Pisces, encouraging down-to-earth discussions about what it means to be human and perfectly imperfect. This might change the way you relate to yourself and others, allowing acceptance and compassion to take root."

Libra's (September 23 to October 22) might feel a little off today. Seeking balance and acceptance is key today as it can spark a greater sense of self-care.

LIBRA:

"Things can feel messy and you might be worried about whether you’re meeting yours (and others’) expectations as Venus in Sagittarius clashes with Neptune in Pisces. Your schedule and the rhythm of your daily work and routines might be off or less than ideal, but seeking balance might look more like accepting some setbacks or embracing the imperfections. Try not to hold yourself to unfair standards. This too is self-care."

If you are a Scorpio (October 23 to November 21), expect to be very observant and optimistic today as themes and thoughts that were not previously known are brought to light.

SCORPIO:

"Conversations with partners or loved ones can help you see things in a more optimistic light as Mercury in Capricorn links up with Jupiter in Taurus. You might notice a recurring theme or thought arising as this is the third time the two planets have contacted each other in these signs since early December (as Mercury was gearing up for its retrograde). Perhaps you’re feeling more educated about what makes people tick, and compassionate toward those who lack the knowledge you’ve acquired; it’s a good time to exchange notes and encourage a sense of community."

If your birthday falls between November 21 to December 22, you are a Sagittarius! You should ask for what YOU want today without hesitation, regret, or insecure thoughts. Today is a day for some self-care and image appreciation.

SAGITTARIUS:

"Discussions about your values and needs are resurfacing as Mercury in Capricorn links up with Jupiter in Taurus for the third time since early December (when Mercury was gearing up for its retrograde). You have a clearer sense of your preferences and how to ask for what you want now, making it a good time to talk about compensation or reach out to someone who can help you land a gig. Insecurity might rear its head as Venus in your sign clashes with Neptune in Pisces, nudging you to tend to self-care without the projections, myths, or unhealthy illusions that certain cultures might perpetuate about body image and identity."

Hello Capricorns (December 23 to January 19)! Vice's astrologer suggests that you welcome "stimulating conversations" today as they might bring pleasure and peace into your life. You might find it hard to relax and rest today, so take this time to re-organize your thought process.

CAPRICORN:

"You’re inspired to model well-rounded perspectives and have stimulating conversations as Mercury in Capricorn links up with Jupiter in Taurus. This is the third time these planets are connecting in these signs since early December (when Mercury was gearing up for its retrograde), and you might find recurring ideas of pleasure and peace coming up in your relationships. It might feel harder to relax and lean into comfort, rest, and intimacy as Venus in Sagittarius clashes with Neptune in Pisces, encouraging you to track insecurities to their root. “Guilty pleasures” might need to be re-framed and your train of thought may need some reorganizing. If you’re directing “should” at yourself a lot, perhaps it's time to let that go from your vocabulary too."

If you are an Aquarius (January 20 to February 18) you can expect to feel more connected to your intuition today as you learn to trust the path that you are choosing. This will come with accepting that your current efforts are good enough and will pay off in the long run.

AQUARIUS:

"You’re feeling more connected to your inner guides as Mercury in Capricorn links up with Jupiter in Taurus for the third time since early December (when Mercury was gearing up for its retrograde). It can feel easier to discern your unmet needs and trust yourself as you travel the path is rightfully yours to choose. You’re in good company as your social influences remind you that it’s human to be imperfect. Your friends and allies might need to hear that, too. It could feel easier to accept that you’re not in your ideal place or exactly where you want to be as personal exchanges are shared with friends, breaking down any illusions that you’re alone."

Last but certainly not least, Pisces (February 19 to March 20) can expect to feel a greater sense of capability today as your circle encourages you to level up!

PISCES:

"Your social influences remind you that you’re as capable as you think you are as Mercury in Capricorn connects with Jupiter in Taurus for the third time since early December (when Mercury was gearing up for its retrograde). You’re surrounded by thought leaders, or perhaps you’re joining their leagues! Venus in Sagittarius also clashes with Neptune in Pisces today, inviting you to update your professional profiles and résumé or reframe the way you communicate your public role to others. You could make some lasting impressions, so be sure you’re being transparent and leading with integrity."

