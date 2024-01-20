Making a stylish debut at the Sundance Film Festival that made heads turn as soon as she stepped on the red carpet, Julia Fox embraced a Wild West-inspired look for the premiere of Steven Soderbergh's film Presence, co-starring Lucy Liu.

The 33-year-old actress, fascinated by the festival's mountainous backdrop, expressed her admiration for the "very romantic" setting.

Although it marked her first visit to Sundance and Salt Lake City, Fox shared her excitement, stating she was "just taking it all in." Her distinctive all-denim ensemble, referred to as a "Western Bride" look, paid homage to Utah.

The outfit featured an oversized denim jacket with exaggerated shoulder pads and jeans ingeniously transformed into red pointed-toe high heels.

Accessories included a bridal veil, a white suede and faux fur coat, a small white leather baguette bag and a chunky white leather belt with an oversized heart buckle reading "Mother."

In a departure from her signature black winged eyeliner, Fox opted for a bright and light makeup look with white shimmery eyeshadow, rosy pink cheeks, and pink lip gloss.

Despite the brevity of her visit, Fox showcased several Utah-inspired looks, including a white cable-knit bikini layered over a black catsuit with Sorel's Caribou snow boots.