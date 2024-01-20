Reese Witherspoon earned her fair share of puzzled reactions on Friday when she shared a TikTok video featuring her unique winter delight — a "Chococinno." The secret ingredient? It was made with snow collected from outside her Nashville home.

Topped with cold brew coffee, chocolate and salted caramel syrups, the Legally Blonde star received mixed reactions, with some expressing concerns about the safety of consuming snow.

Addressing the comments, Reese posted a second TikTok to assure viewers that she practiced responsible snow consumption.

She clarified that the snow she used was collected from her backyard, microwaved to demonstrate its clarity and playfully questioned the acceptability of eating snow.

In a subsequent TikTok, the 47-year-old defended her frosty treat, highlighting the infrequency of snowfall in her region and joking about the generational perspective on snow consumption.

Reese, a Gen Xer, reminisced about drinking tap water and even from the hose, concluding with humor about the concept of filtered snow.

Despite facing criticism, Reese found support from fans who appreciated her "you only live once" approach.

The debate over DIY snow cones prompted some to suggest filtering snow for consumption, but Reese humorously admitted she was unsure how to tackle that task.