Selena Gomez is elated after landing the role of Linda Ronstadt in an upcoming biopic, expressing her joy on Instagram.

The 31-year-old singer and actress, who had hinted at her interest in the role, shared her excitement about the project, stating, "I have no words to describe my heart for this project. Years of hoping this dream would become my reality."

Gomez, a long-time admirer of Ronstadt, had sparked speculation earlier by posting a photo of herself reading Ronstadt's 2013 memoir.

The untitled biopic, based on Ronstadt's memoir Feels Like Home, is set to be directed by David O. Russell and produced by Ronstadt's manager John Boylan and James Keach.

Gomez's admiration for Ronstadt dates back to her Disney Channel days, where she often drew comparisons to the '70s icon. Despite her successful music career, which includes four studio albums and a Grammy nomination, Gomez hinted at a potential shift towards acting.

In a recent appearance on the "SmartLess" podcast, Gomez revealed her evolving perspective on music and touring, expressing a desire to find something to settle on as she gets older.

While she teased the possibility of one more album, in another update, Gomez announced her return to Disney Channel, reprising her role in a Wizards of Waverly Place spinoff, confirming a nostalgic project for the versatile artist.