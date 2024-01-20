Sofia Vergara Sued By Griselda Blanco's Estate Over New Netflix Series

Sofia Vergara and Netflix are facing a legal battle initiated by Griselda Blanco's estate over the upcoming series Griselda.

The filed lawsuit in Florida seeks to halt the scheduled January 25 premiere, alleging unauthorized use of the family's image and likeness.

Starring Sofia Vergara as Griselda Blanco, the series portrays the rise of the infamous cartel leader in 1980s Miami.

While acknowledging Blanco as a public figure, the lawsuit contends that the series utilized details about the family's image without obtaining consent or compensation.

The legal dispute stems from interviews with Blanco's son, Michael, who had discussed adapting his mother's story for a potential series or book.

Despite initial assurances from Netflix that no information from these interviews would be incorporated, the lawsuit claims otherwise, alleging the inclusion of such details and the family's likeness without proper authorization.

Griselda Blanco, a Colombian figure arrested in 1985 for drug-related charges, served time until 2004 and was assassinated in 2012.

The Blanco family expresses disappointment in Netflix's disregard for common courtesy, consent and fair compensation, emphasizing that portraying Griselda Blanco without honoring her true intentions contradicts the essence of the story.

Representatives for Netflix and Sofia Vergara have not yet responded to requests for comment.