Stuntman Driving With His Feet Crashes, Nine Spectators Injured

Nine people were injured when a stunt driver crashed during the Motor Bike Expo in Verona, Italy, on Friday (January 19). Video showed the driver doing donuts while he opened the door. He then started to climb on the roof of his car, using his feet to steer the BMW.

The unidentified driver then spun out of control and crashed into a barricade where dozens of spectators were standing to watch the event. None of the spectators were struck by the car.

Officials said that nine people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries such as bruises.

Miraculously, the stunt driver appeared unharmed following the crash.

The remaining outdoor events at the Motor Bike Expo were canceled on Friday. However, the rest of the event was expected to continue as scheduled through Sunday.

Local police are investigating the crash. It is unclear if the driver will face charges related to the accident.