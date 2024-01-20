Trump Special Prosecutor Bought Georgia DA Fani Willis Plane Tickets

A court filing obtained by NBC News provides new evidence about the relationship between Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis and Nathan Wade, the special prosecutors she appointed to oversee her sprawling racketeering case against former President Donald Trump and over a dozen co-defendants.

The court filing includes credit card statements that show Wade purchased plane tickets for himself and Willis in 2022 and 2023.

"Since Plaintiff filed for divorce, he has taken trips to San Francisco and Napa Valley, to Florida and even gone on Caribbean cruises, enjoyed a trip to Belize, another to the country of Panama, and even just last month took a trip to Australia. The evidence is clear that Ms. Willis was an intended travel partner for at least some of these trips as indicated by flights he purchased for her to accompany him," the filing said.

Wade and his wife, Joycelyn, filed for divorce on November 2, 2021, one day after Willis appointed him as special counsel.

Since taking the job, Wade has been paid over $650,000.

Michael Roman, one of the co-defendants in the case, filed a complaint against Willis, claiming that she was in a relationship with Wade when she appointed him as the special prosecutor in the case. The complaint alleges that the relationship "resulted in the special prosecutor, and, in turn, the district attorney, profiting significantly from this prosecution at the expense of the taxpayers."

Fulton County Commissioner Bob Ellis said he would oversee a full investigation into the allegations.

"Under no circumstances should an elected official contract with or hire someone who they are in a romantic relationship with," Ellis said.

A court hearing on the allegations has been scheduled for February 15.