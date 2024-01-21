Your Daily Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For January 21st

Sunday is here, and with each new day comes new astrological predictions. Vice's astrologer laid out each sign's horoscope for January 21st, drawing on ideals of self-care, thoughtful conversation, intention, motivation, and more! Each horoscope was broken down by sign, and each sign was given an exciting fortune to unravel today.

If you are an Aries (March 21 to April 19) you can expect interesting ideas to come to you today. Share these with the world Aries!

ARIES:

"You’re proposing some interesting ideas and inviting the public to join the conversation as the moon is in Gemini moves through your chart’s place of communication. Perhaps you have news to share with the world!"

If you are a Taurus (April 20 to May 20) Vice's astrologer encourages you to create a solid budget for your next big trip today.

TAURUS:

"Travel and educational experiences are on your mind, and probably high on your want list, too, as the moon travels through Gemini today. A solid budget could be created or an itinerary for your next getaway might be drafted now."

If you are a Gemini (May 21 to June 20) you should make time for private conversation today as valuable information could be offered.

GEMINI

"Making time for private conversations is important to you today as the moon travels through your sign, Gemini. Intimate dialogues or valuable exchanges might be taking place."

If you are a Cancer (June 21 to July 22), you might be curious to hear what others think of you today, so it might be a nice afternoon to enjoy some time to yourself.

CANCER:

"You might be feeling investigative or really curious to hear what others think of you as the moon moves through Gemini today. It’s a nice day to stay in and get cozy with loved ones or to simply enjoy some alone time."

Hello Leo's! If your birthday falls between July 23 and August 22, you might receive some useful tips towards simplifying your daily routines. Be on the lookout for "helpful ideas!"

LEO:

"Helpful ideas are circulating through your social circle today as the moon moves through Gemini. A friend or associate could share some useful tips that can make things simpler or more efficient in your daily work and routines."

If you are a Virgo (August 23 to September 22), Vice's astrologer suggests that you "show off something exciting" today and share something special with others.

VIRGO:

"You’re inspired to show off something exciting as the moon transits Gemini today. It’s a lovely day to let others see your talents or the progress you’ve made on a labor of love. You could also feel like centering your kids, if you have them, whipping out some photos or sharing something special."

Libra's (September 23 to October 22) might feel motivated to expand their knowledge in a "certain topic" today. Research is certainly your friend as the week kicks off!

LIBRA:

"Different cultures can motivate you to expand your knowledge and gain more depth in a certain topic as the moon moves through Gemini today. An online course could get your wheels turning or maybe you’re researching about a new place to call home."

If you are a Scorpio (October 23 to November 21), expect to be busy running errands and paying bills today! Boo! In better news, you could receive some "intriguing information."

SCORPIO:

"You could find yourself busy running errands and paying bills today as the moon moves through Gemini, though your private conversations can be a nice contrast to the mundane tasks you’re tending to. Intriguing information might be revealed or you could get lost in the depths of a good read."

If your birthday falls between November 21 to December 22, you are a Sagittarius! You should take ideas from a partner or close companion today as seeking their opinions might bring some clarity.

SAGITTARIUS:

"Stimulating conversations are taking place as the moon travels through Gemini, activating your chart’s place of relationships. You might be intrigued by a partner’s or close companion’s ideas, encouraging you to ask for their opinions on something that’s on your mind."

Hello Capricorns (December 23 to January 19)! Vice's astrologer predicts that you will be "mindful of your health" as the day passes. Take extra time to care for yourself today, Capricorn!

CAPRICORN:

"The moon’s travel through Gemini finds you feeling productive and mindful of your health today. Perhaps you could get an appointment with someone that supports your wellbeing or take extra time for self-care."

If you are an Aquarius (January 20 to February 18) you can expect to dive "down a rabbit hole" today. Take some time to rest and "let yourself be entertained."

AQUARIUS:

"You might find yourself diving down a rabbit hole today as the moon travels through fellow air sign, Gemini. It’s a good day to channel your creative side into something less structured. You might also just want some time and space to laze around and let yourself be entertained."

Last but certainly not least, Pisces (February 19 to March 20) should initiate conversations with loved ones today and maybe host an event!

PISCES:

"The moon travels through Gemini, inviting you to initiate thoughtful conversations with family and friends. It might be a nice day to host an event at home or call people you want to catch up with."

