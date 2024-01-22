Dow Closes Above 38,000 For The First Time Ever

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 138 points on Monday (January 22), closing above 38,000 for the first time ever. The S&P 500 added 10 points, increasing to 4,850 after entering bull market terrority and setting a record high on Friday.

The Nasdaq was up 49 points to close the day at 15,360.

"It's almost like a fear of missing out," said Brian Price, head of investment management at Commonwealth Financial, via CNBC. "We had a little bit of volatility to start the year as investors maybe rebalance portfolios and look to realize some gains. But now, it just seems like we're resuming the trend that was clearly in place" in the fourth quarter.

Investors are awaiting the release of several key reports later this week, including the fourth-quarter gross domestic product and the inflation report for December. Those reports could have a significant impact on the Federal Reserve's decision on how to treat interest rates moving forward. At the end of 2023, the Fed indicated it would likely cut interest rates several times in 2024.