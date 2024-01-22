Family-Owned Establishment Honored As The 'Oldest Bar' In Denver

People will visit bars for many reasons, from innate charm and quirky concepts to amazing drinks and menu items. Another interesting draw is how long the history has been in business. Hundreds of bars in the United States have been around for decades and continue to appeal to the tastes of Americans throughout the years. An even smaller number of bars can claim to be in service for over a century.

For those curious about these notable bars, 24/7 Tempo listed the oldest bar in every major U.S. city. According to the list, Denver's oldest bar is My Brother's Bar, which was founded in 1837. They're mouthwatering burgers and sandwiches are also a hit among customers, reviews show.

Writers detailed the long, rich history behind this establishment:

"Like many old bars, this one has a complicated history with many changes of name and ownership. It was originally Highland House, then belonged to the Schlitz Brewing Company, then turned into Whitie’s Restaurant, the Platte Bar, and Paul’s Place. In 1970, two brothers from Detroit, Jim and Angelo Karagas, bought the then-rundown bar cheaply, running it at first without a name. As they’ve told the story many times, when a workman or vendor would come by looking for payment, whichever brother was behind the bar would say 'Don’t ask me – it’s my brother’s bar.' Eventually it dawned on them that that would be the perfect name. In 2017, a former waitress there, Paula Newman, bought the place with her husband, and their son Danny now runs it – but the name remains."