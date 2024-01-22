Florida Woman Wins $1 Million After Buying Lottery Ticket From 7-Eleven

A Florida woman is about to spend the rest of the year with big bucks after buying a winning lottery ticket. Carly Cooper, a 29-year-old living in Fort Myers, won a $1 million prize from the $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR Scratch-Off game, according to a Monday (January 22) release from the Florida Lottery.

Cooper chose to claim her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

She purchased her ticket from a 7-Eleven located at 18781 Three Oaks Parkway in Fort Myers, lottery officials wrote. The store will also get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratcher.

$1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR costs $50 to play and features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life. The game's webpage shows there is one top prize remaining as of Monday.

Over 200 prizes of $1 million are up for grabs plus hundreds of other smaller prizes. The game's overall chances of winning are 1 in 4.5.

Cooper's not the only one starting the new year richer than before. Two more Florida women scored huge prizes from the same lottery game she played. On top of that, the Florida winner of the record $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot made headlines again for an unexpected move.