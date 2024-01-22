Jamie Dornan Hospitalized After Run-In With 'Toxic Caterpillars'

Jamie Dornan was hospitalized after making contact with some toxic caterpillars on a recent trip to Portugal. According to his friend Gordon Smart, who was also hospitalized along with Jamie, the two suffered heart attack symptoms caused by the caterpillars.

During an appearance on BBC's The Good, the Bad and the Unexpected, Smart shared that he and Dornan initially thought they fell ill due to drinking too much the night before.

Smart said he felt a “tingling in his left hand and tickling in his left arm," which led him to think it was "the sign of the start of a heart attack.” He went on, "Now, I’m a fairly healthy guy but once you start thinking, you’re having a heart attack, you’re pretty sure that you’re convincing yourself that you are having one."

Smart was soon discharged and when he got back to the hotel, he saw the Fifty Shades of Grey star was hooked up to medical equipment. “Jamie said, ‘Dear me. Gordon, about 20 minutes after you left, my left arm went numb, my left leg went numb, my right leg went numb, and I found myself in the back of an ambulance,'” he shared per Page Six. "Anyway, as he left the hospital, the paramedics asked them for a selfie, which is really what you want when you’re being wheeled out of a hospital room.”

They later found out that their symptoms were caused by pine processionary moth caterpillars, which are known to be toxic. Smart shared, “And it turns out that there are caterpillars on golf courses in the south of Portugal that have been killing people’s dogs and giving men in their 40s heart attacks."