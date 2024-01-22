Man Shoots Wife, 3 Daughters To Death In Suburban Chicago Home

An Illinois man has been taken into custody for allegedly shooting his wife and three adult daughters in their suburban Chicago home on Sunday (January 21).

The Tinley Park Public Safety Department said they received a 911 call about the shooting around 11:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found four deceased victims and an unharmed man.

The victims were identified as Majeda Kassem, 59; Halema Kassem, 25; Zahia Kassem, 25; and Hanan Kassem, 24.

Officials did not identify the shooter, only saying he was the husband and father of the victims. Police Chief Thomas Tilton said the quadruple homicide was the result of a domestic incident but did not provide any additional details.

Charges against him are pending.

"It's a tragedy," Village Manager Pat Carr said. "Not only for the family but all the surrounding neighbors that are there."

Neighbors were shocked at the news that four members of the family were killed.

"My daughter knows them," neighbor Charlotte Vaitkus told WLS. "She went to school with the oldest son, and she employed the twin sisters. She always talked about how they were all very intelligent, and they had very high goals in life."