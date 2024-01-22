PHOTOS: Michigan Sports Fan Consumes 'Cartoonishly Large' Sandwich At Game

Ford Field saw a lot of action on Sunday, and we're not just talking about the football field.

According to MLive, one determined and dedicated Detroit Lions' fan devoured a three-foot tall sandwich and left no crumbs! Yes, you read that correctly. A sandwich the size of an average toddler was consumed during the game, and this was not the first time.

Troy resident John Robinson has held Lion's season tickets for the last 15 years. The hungry fan is a man of routine and has a special regiment that he follows for every home game. Like clockwork, Robinson will stop by Grobbel’s Gourmet Deli on the second level and purchase not one, not two, but six turkey club sandwiches. He will then take these sandwiches to his seat and stack them on top of each other with wooden skewers to create a "cartoonishly large" work of art.

“I’ve been doing it for a long time. I made that sandwich (on Sunday) a little bit bigger just because it’s the playoffs.” And Robinson isn't kidding! He's literally been compiling sandwiches at Lion's games for an entire decade, but he's only recently perfected his meaty vision.

“For a while, I tried all these different things and they didn’t work out. But in the last couple years, I’ve made it (at Grobbel’s). I’m stacking it. The kebab things, I connect them together.”