Nebraska Town Honored As One Of The 'Most Beautiful' Places In The US

J.K. Rowling, British philanthropist and author of the Harry Potter series, once said:

"The world is full of wonderful things you haven't seen yet. Don't ever give up on the chance of seeing them."

With that, we minimize the scope and dare to dream of wonderful places scattered across America that are merely a quick car ride or flight away. Travel ignites exploration, and what better place to explore than one of the most beautiful towns in the entire country?

Few things are more relaxing than taking a stroll down a cute, cobblestone Main Street, with a coffee in hand and the sun shining bright as you converse with fellow travelers and discuss which sites to see next. While it is nice to soak up the serenity that these beautiful towns offer, it's also very rewarding to explore local flora and fauna, attractions recommended by people who live there, and historical sites to get a feel for the local color.

With that being said, Culture Trip compiled a list of 50 towns across the U.S. that are known for being unforgettably beautiful. Per the list, the most beautiful town in Nebraska is Aurora.

