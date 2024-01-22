Olivia Wilde is opening up about her relationship with her two children 9-year-old Otis Alexander and 7-year-old Daisy Josephine. “They're so great. They're huge and they're so healthy and happy,” Wilde told People while attending the premiere of Kate Berlant's one-woman show Kate. “I already feel like they're giant teenagers, but we're having a lot of fun. They're my best friends.” Wilde shares her two children with her ex Jason Sudeikis.

She continued to gush about her kids, “We have so much fun. They're so active. They're musicians and they're athletes and they're just cool. They both play drums and they sing and we just have a great time. We're a big karaoke family.”

When asked what her go-to karaoke song is, Wilde revealed, “My go-to changes. It changes a lot. Right now we have a lot of Taylor Swift happening in our house." She went on to list some of the biggest names in pop music today. "It's wall-to-wall Taylor [Swift] and Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish," Wilde said. "And now Daisy has brought in Dua Lipa, but we're like Taylor first.”



