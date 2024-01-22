Police Find $2,500 Worth Of Stolen Stanley Cups In Woman's Car

A California woman was arrested after police found $2,500 worth of stolen Stanley Cups in her car. The Roseville Police Department said that officers received a report that a woman had filled a shopping cart with the trendy steel drinking bottles and left without paying.

While the woman had left by the time officers arrived at the store, one of the deputies recognized her car and pulled her over after she got on the highway.

During a search of the woman's vehicle, they found 65 Stanley cups stashed in her car. They estimated the cups were worth $2,500.

The woman, whose identity was not released, was taken into custody and is facing charges of grand theft.

"While Stanley Quenchers are all the rage, we strongly advise against turning to crime to fulfill your hydration habits," the department joked on Facebook.

The department also shared photos of the stolen cups displayed on the hood of the police car.