Selena Gomez Sings Along To Ariana Grande's 'Yes, And?' In New TikTok
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 22, 2024
Selena Gomez is a fan of Ariana Grande's new song! Over the weekend, the Rare Beauty founder shared a TikTok showing how she uses her products to get ready in the morning, which also includes vibing out to "yes, and?"
"Have to start my morning with @Rare Beauty and my fav @arianagrande," Gomez captioned the video. Towards the end of the video, Gomez also starts singing along to Grande's latest track.
Earlier this month, Gomez announced that she's a bonafide Arianator. “I can’t do anything fun without listening to Ariana. I feel so empowered and I think she’s incredible," Gomez revealed. "I’m the girl that’s playing Ariana all the time and I think people kinda notice that.”
@selenagomez
Have to start my morning with @Rare Beauty and my fav @arianagrande♬ yes, and? - Ariana Grande
Grande blessed Gomez and her fans with her first new song since 2021 on Friday, January 12th. Her new single "yes, and?" is all about living your most authentic life and not caring what people have to say about it. That's a sentiment Gomez can most certainly get behind.
Gomez let fans know she'd be taking a break from social media to focus on things that matter after the internet ran wild with theories about what she said to her friend Taylor Swift at the 2024 Golden Globes. Lip readers hired by outlets claimed that Selena was telling Taylor she tried to get a picture with Timothée Chalamet but his girlfriend Kylie Jenner, who surprised fans with her attendance, told her no. Gomez put the rumors to rest on Tuesday and revealed what she was telling Swift about. She took to the comments section on an E! News Instagram post about the rumors to set the record straight. “Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s anyone business," she wrote.