Selena Gomez Sings Along To Ariana Grande's 'Yes, And?' In New TikTok

Selena Gomez is a fan of Ariana Grande's new song! Over the weekend, the Rare Beauty founder shared a TikTok showing how she uses her products to get ready in the morning, which also includes vibing out to "yes, and?"

"Have to start my morning with @Rare Beauty and my fav @arianagrande," Gomez captioned the video. Towards the end of the video, Gomez also starts singing along to Grande's latest track.

Earlier this month, Gomez announced that she's a bonafide Arianator. “I can’t do anything fun without listening to Ariana. I feel so empowered and I think she’s incredible," Gomez revealed. "I’m the girl that’s playing Ariana all the time and I think people kinda notice that.”