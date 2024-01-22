South Florida City Ranked Among The 'Happiest Cities' In America

Americans tend to voice their displeasure with world-renowned destinations and popular spots. As a result, these cities garner a reputation simply for their downsides. Then, there are the urban hubs where their residents can't see themselves living anywhere else. Some places won't be everyone's cup of tea, but these locations consistently impress the locals enough to stick around for years.

Travel ALOT revealed the 20 happiest cities in America based on findings from the Community Well-Being Index. Created by Gallup and Healthways, it measures "the opportunities cities provide for social and financial success, community integration, and life purpose for their residents," according to writers.

A South Florida destination was featured on the list, and that's Miami! The Magic City is known for its extravagance and bustling nightlife scene but also offers ample opportunities for physical activity. It's also known as one of the richest cities in the country, the website noted.

Two more Florida metropolitan areas claimed spots on the list. The North Port area, which includes Sarasota, got recognized thanks to a variety of outdoor activities and residents managing their money well. Meanwhile, the Cape Coral-Fort Myers area snagged a spot due to good weather, proximity to the beach, and physical activity.

Check out the full report on travel.alot.com.