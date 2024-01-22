Travis Scott Film 'Aggro Dr1ft' Kicking Off Tour At A Strip Club

Travis Scott's new film is going against the norm when it comes to releasing to the public. While most films are screened in theaters and cinemas, Aggro Dr1ft is kicking off its movie tour at a strip club.

Multimedia group EDGLRD is going an experimental route to tour Aggro Dr1ft, a film directed by Harmony Korine that also stars the "Sicko Mode" rapper, per HipHopDX. According to Variety, the film, which was shot entirely through an infrared lens, follows a a hitman in pursuit of his next target. While Aggro Dr1ft debuted at the Venice Film Festival last fall and had screenings in both New York and Toronto, the film's tour is expected to kick off at the Crazy Girls strip club in Los Angeles on February 7.

"The distribution of Aggro Dr1ft goes beyond the limitations of the outdated moviegoing experience," said Eric Kohn, head of film and strategy development for EDGLRD. "You don't just watch Aggro Dr1ft — you step into a new world, and these events will allow audiences to immerse themselves in it."

Following Aggro Dr1ft's debut at the club, the film will be distributed to other unique venues around the country, with each featuring creative visuals designed by EDGLRD as well as musical performances from both Korine and the film's composer Araabmuzik. Additional musical acts will be announced at a later time.