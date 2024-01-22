Historic Establishment Honored As The 'Oldest Bar' In Seattle

People will visit bars for many reasons, from innate charm and quirky concepts to amazing drinks and menu items. Another interesting draw is how long the history has been in business. Hundreds of bars in the United States have been around for decades and continue to appeal to the tastes of Americans throughout the years. An even smaller number of bars can claim to be in service for over a century.

For those curious about these notable bars, 24/7 Tempo listed the oldest bar in every major U.S. city. According to the list, Seattle's oldest bar is Jules Maes Saloon, which was founded in 1888. Writers detailed the long, rich history behind this establishment:

"Opened under another name across the street from the historic now-closed Rainier brewery sometime in the mid-1880s, this Georgetown institution was taken over by Belgian-born bartender Jules Gustaf Maes in 1888, moved a few doors down to a building known as the Brick Store, and rechristened with the new proprietor’s name. It subsequently had numerous owners and was closed periodically, but kept reviving as a beer hall and bar. In 2020, due to COVID restrictions and a reported 27% rent increase, it was announced that the place would shut down permanently – but the following year, a new owner took it over and opened it up yet again."