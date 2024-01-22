Washington Man Hits Co-Worker With Pitchfork In 'Fight Over Goats'

By Zuri Anderson

January 22, 2024

A 39-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly got into a brutal physical altercation with a co-worker over animals, according to KOMO. The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 5 p.m. Friday (January 19) at a barn in the 1800 block of Pioneer Highway in Stanwood.

Deputies said two men working at the barn "got into a fight over goats," and one of the combatants grabbed a pitchfork during the dispute. The suspect then "struck the victim in the head with the pitchfork," authorities report. The 39-year-old initially left the scene but Snohomish County deputies found him shortly after, the news station learned.

The suspect was booked into Snohomish County jail for second-degree assault. No word on whether the victim, who's 27, sustained injuries during the fight.

A similar, wild incident happened in Seattle last year. A man brandished a samurai sword while confronting a pitchfork-wielding burglar inside his house. There was a particularly disturbing incident where a man swung a machete at a woman and allegedly told her, "Your teeth will look good on my sword."

