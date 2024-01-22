Your Daily Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For January 22nd

Monday is here, and with each new day comes new astrological predictions. Vice's astrologer laid out each sign's horoscope for January 22nd, drawing on ideals of well-being, daydreams, companionship, intimacy, self-care, and more! Each horoscope was broken down by sign, and each sign was given an exciting fortune to unravel today.

If you are an Aries (March 21 to April 19) you can expect to desire some privacy today. You should take time to make your home comfortable and cozy!

ARIES:

"You’re craving comfort and privacy as the moon enters Cancer today. It might be a nice time to sip on some hot soup or tend to the things (and people) that make your living space a home."

If you are a Taurus (April 20 to May 20) Vice's astrologer encourages you to balance your finances and look into investments.

TAURUS:

"Finances are top of mind as the moon in Gemini opposes your planetary ruler, Venus, in Sagittarius. Ideas about how to better balance your cash flow arrive, or you’re looking for ways to invest your money."

If you are a Gemini (May 21 to June 20) you should set, and stick to boundaries today. Be mindful of oversharing today.

GEMINI

"You could be setting better boundaries for yourself as the moon in Gemini clashes with Neptune in Pisces and opposes Venus in Sagittarius today. You might have to find a balance between satisfying social interactions and not oversharing. Your values and priorities come into focus as the moon enters Cancer."

If you are a Cancer (June 21 to July 22), focusing on self-care is a must. Also, do not hold back your thoughts and feelings today, Cancer.

CANCER:

"The moon enters your sign, making it a lovely day to turn your attention to self-care. Sentimental feelings might need to be expressed, too."

Hello Leo's! If your birthday falls between July 23 and August 22, you might just want to call it a day already. Set aside time to dream, reflect, journal, and pay attention to your needs.

LEO:

"It might be wise to call it a day early on, as the moon enters Cancer, activating your chart’s place of sleepiness, dreams, and solitude. Try to make some time for reflection and alone time or get to bed early. A cup of warm tea and some journaling could help you wind down."

If you are a Virgo (August 23 to September 22), Vice's astrologer recommends that you connect with friends and mingle today. The universe is conspiring in your favor and people are starting to admire your work and creativity.

VIRGO:

"You could make some lasting impressions in the public eye today as the moon in Gemini clashes with Neptune in Pisces and opposes Venus in Sagittarius. People are admiring your work or your creativity from a distance. Opportunities to connect with friends or mingle with others in your social circle arise as the moon enters Cancer."

Libra's (September 23 to October 22) might feel important today (because well.. you are kind of a big deal). Interesting conversations could take place, offering insight on future travel plans.

LIBRA:

"Intriguing conversations are taking place as the moon in Gemini opposes your planetary ruler, Venus, in Sagittarius. Perhaps you’re getting a glimpse of a day in the life of someone who lives somewhere you’d like to visit or know more about. You’re shining in the public eye today, and you might be thinking about the legacy you’ll leave behind as the moon enters Cancer."

If you are a Scorpio (October 23 to November 21), expect to be "transported to another time" today as you will spend loads of time daydreaming! You should think about future trips that you want to take today.

SCORPIO:

"Daydreams about somewhere far off could arrive as the moon enters Cancer. They might transport you to another time. It’s a lovely day to think about any trips you want to take or focus on your spiritual practices."

If your birthday falls between November 21 to December 22, you are a Sagittarius! You should take time to enjoy a good flirt today. You can also expect to "exchange helpful information with people you trust."

SAGITTARIUS:

"You might enjoy some witty banter with others as the moon in Gemini opposes Venus in Sagittarius. People could approach you with cheeky vibes, but you’re quick to return the serve! It’s a good day to exchange helpful information with people you trust, especially as the moon enters Cancer."

Hello Capricorns (December 23 to January 19)! Vice's astrologer predicts that you will crave intimacy today, so make set aside some time for an intentional cuddle. You should seek out good food and conversation with good companions today.

CAPRICORN:

"You’re craving intimacy and companionship as the moon enters Cancer today. Others might seek you out for your warmth and solid presence. Consider making time to cuddle and share good food with partners or your closest companions."

If you are an Aquarius (January 20 to February 18) you should focus on your health today. Perhaps make appointments pertaining to your well-being in every aspect.

AQUARIUS:

"The moon enters Cancer, inviting you to focus on your wellbeing. It’s a good day to make appointments with the people that support your physical, mental, and emotional up-keep. A good cry might also recalibrate your energy."

Last but certainly not least, Pisces (February 19 to March 20) should prioritize alone time as communication might feel off today. Do not feel bad about spending a bit of the day in your own head as it is ok to daydream!

PISCES:

"You might prefer time and space to linger in your daydreams or fantasize about the future as the moon in Gemini clashes with Neptune in Pisces. Communication could feel a little fuzzy or off, and if so, it might be a sign you need some alone time to just be. Invitations to connect with your creativity arrive as the moon enters Cancer. Putting your feelings onto paper or expressing what’s swirling inside you could be just what you need."

