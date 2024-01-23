1 Washington Eatery Ranked Among America's 'Top 100 Best Restaurants'

By Zuri Anderson

January 23, 2024

Grilled Chicken Breast with Teriyaki Sauce over Steamed Rice
Photo: 4kodiak / E+ / Getty Images

It's that time of year again! Yelp has released their much-anticipated "Top 100 US Restaurants" for 2024, where they recognize the most outstanding restaurants for their users to check out across the nation. Their data science team reviewed ratings, number of reviews, and submissions before Community Managers finalized the rankings.

Only one eatery in Washington state graced this year's list! Tá Jóia, located in Bothell, has a mouthwatering menu full of Asian-Brazilian fusion dishes. Yelpers agreed that potential customers should drop by just for the house chicken alone. You may end up coming back just to sample all the different foods and leaving with leftovers.

The website offered more details on what you can expect at this spot:

"Korean–Japanese-Brazilian fusion is the theme at this quick-service Seattle-area spot serving up ‘teriyaki with a twist.’ Think chicken katsu (panko-breaded fried chicken) combined with Brazil’s traditional feijoada black bean stew, plus pico de gallo, rice, and a fried egg. Even the restaurant’s name fuses Portuguese and Korean cultures... Popular dishes include Spicy Chicken, marinated in a house-made triple-spice chili sauce best mixed with an 'addicting' pico de gallo vinaigrette. Regulars also swear by the Bulgogi Beef and House Chicken, each grilled and marinated in a soy-based sauce."
