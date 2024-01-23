18 California Restaurants Named Among The 'Top 100 Places To Eat' In 2024

Food offers a flavorful and delicious look into each regions culture. The United States is made of up a variety of cultures whose customs are reflected through carefully-crafted cuisine. Trying out different restaurants is a great way to immerse yourself into a destination's way of life, especially given the much-welcomed diversity present throughout America. There are thousands of restaurants scattered across the country, and it can be overwhelming to pick only a few to try! So, Yelp did the hard work for you by putting in careful research to compile a list of the top California restaurants to try this year.

Per the list, the top places to eat in California are the Sunny Side Kitchen in Escondido, the GS Cafe and Ethiopian Cuisine in Covina, BROKEN MOUTH | Lee’s Homestyle in Los Angeles, Sierra Subs and Salads in Three Rivers, Uncle Af’s in Agoura Hills, Crafted Greens in El Cajon, Aperitivo Wine Bar in Santa Barbara, Guy’s for Lunch in Roseville, Mazra in San Bruno, Zest Mediterranean Cuisine in Folsom, Ocean Indian Cuisine in San Francisco, Pizzeria Luba in Auburn, Guiso Latin Fusion in Healdsburg, Rosemarie’s Burgers in San Diego, Much Ado About Pizza in Pleasanton, Peace Pies in San Diego, Curry Hyuga in Burlingame, and Zamorales Grill in Woodland Hills.

Yelp could not have put together this expert list without the help of dedicated Yelpers who took time to detail some of their favorite restaurant experiences across the country in extensive reviews.

Here's what Yelp had to say about compiling the data to discover the top 100 places to eat in 2024:

"To determine the Top 100 Places to Eat in 2024, Yelp’s data science team analyzed user submissions to determine the top restaurants by ratings, number of reviews, and volume of submissions, and finalized the rankings with the expertise of our Community Managers."

To see the full list of America's top places to eat, visit yelp.com.