4 Colorado Eateries Ranked Among America's 'Top 100 Best Restaurants'

It's that time of year again! Yelp has released their much-anticipated "Top 100 US Restaurants" for 2024, where they recognize the most outstanding restaurants for their users to check out across the nation. Their data science team reviewed ratings, number of reviews, and submissions before Community Managers finalized the rankings.

Four Colorado eateries graced this year's list! Tandoori Kitchen, located in Lafayette, was the highest-ranking one representing the Centennial State. Specializing in South Asian fare, Yelpers agreed the rich flavors of their Indian dishes and friendly staff are worth several visits!

The website offered more details on what you can expect at Tandoori Kitchen:

"For a taste of the Himalayas in Colorado, put Tandoori Kitchen at the top of your list. The restaurant serves Indian and Nepalese cuisine, including made-from-scratch 'lightly crispy and tasty' Vegetable Samosas (fried pastries stuffed with potatoes, peas, and spices), Thukpa (Himalayan noodle soup), and Himalayan Sweet Orange Chicken (coated in deep-fried chickpea batter and served with a sweet orange sauce). Try it all at the popular all-you-can-eat lunch buffet (Tuesdays through Fridays), featuring favorites like 'phenomenal' Chicken Tikka Masala as well as plenty of vegan dishes. Top vegan choices include Aloo Zeera (curry fried potatoes with cumin and coriander) and a “sooo good” Chana Masala (spiced chickpeas in tomato gravy with coriander)."