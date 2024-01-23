4 North Carolina Restaurants Named Among The Top 100 Places To Eat In 2024

The new year is in full swing, giving foodies with a resolution to sample even more flavorful and memorable bites the chance to dine at some truly incredible restaurants.

Yelp released its annual list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S. for 2024, and the list is filled with restaurants specializing in "exciting culinary trends" like unique noodle dishes, bold Latin cuisine and Korean-fusion dishes, among others. Among the best restaurants to eat at in the new year are a few eateries in North Carolina.

Coming in at No. 31, and making it the highest-ranking North Carolina eatery on the list, is barbecue favorite Haywood Smokehouse. Three other restaurants around the state were also recognized on the list:

Here's what the site had to say:

"Barbecue lovers drive from near and far to this North Carolina family-run spot, which ranked #1 on Yelp's Top Brisket Spots in the US and Canada. Here's why: Haywood is not your average BBQ joint. They specialize in (and are known for) dry-rub meats prepared Texas-style — 'ridiculously delicious' brisket cooked low and slow, and ribs that are 'fall-of-the-bone-tender.' 'It's an absolute honor to have customers come in from all over the country, especially Texas, and say our [barbecue] is the best they've ever had,' says founder Joe Beasley. 'We know how good they do it down there and how long some of them have been at it.'"

"Each month, Odeh's gets a very special delivery: spices! 'They're freshly ground and sent to us by our family in the Middle East, for a bold flavor difference,' says Brandi Odeh, who runs the restaurant with husband and co-owner Mahmoud Odeh. Traditional Mediterranean foods — hummus, falafel, kabobs, kafta, and gyro — are prepared the way Mahmoud's mother made them. That special attention earned this High Point kitchen a top spot on Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants in the Carolinas in 2023, and now on the US list."

"This historic Greensboro gastropub continues to wow Yelpers with an eclectic menu of international comfort food, prepared with care by owners Emily and Kevin Purcell. Thanks to consistent best-sellers, ranging from the Chopped Brisket sandwich to Buffalo Fried Chicken and Crispy Brussel Sprouts, Freeman's has landed on Yelp's Top 100 US Restaurants list for the 2nd year in a row."

"You'll always have a seat at The Table, says owner Dustie Gregson — but you might have to wait to get it. Also appearing on Yelp's Top Places to Eat in the Carolinas list for its simple, clean, and elevated take on American classics (lots of sandwiches, grain bowls, and coffee), the popular restaurant is a 'hidden gem' that has helped transform downtown Asheboro."

Check out Yelp's full list to see more of the best restaurants for the new year.