6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Reported

On Saturday (January 22), a 6.2-magnitude earthquake was reported on the Southwest Indian Ridge. The natural disaster was centered at a depth of 10 kilometers (about 6.21 miles).

The USGS said there were no reports of the earthquake being felt beyond the mid-ocean ridge, which is located along the floors of the south-west Indian ocean and south-east Atlantic Ocean.

Last Friday (January 19), a 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Alaska, the latest of several to hit the state in recent months. The natural disaster was located in Salcha and centered at a depth of 7.2 kilometers (about 4.47 miles).

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck Port Alexander one week prior, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Earlier this month, a 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck the Philippines. The natural disaster was located in Sarangani and centered at a depth of 70.3 kilometers (about 43.7 miles) on January 8.

Multiple deadly earthquakes were reported in the Philippines, which is located on the "Ring of Fire" of volcanoes circling the Pacific Ocean and prone to seismic activity, in recent months. At least three people people, including a pregnant woman, were killed in relation to a 7.6-magnitude earthquake that struck Mindanao, the second-largest island of the Philippines, on December 2.

More than 529 families were affected by the natural disaster, Philippines defense secretary Gilbert Teodoro revealed in an update. The earthquakes led to tsunami warnings in the area that were later lifted.