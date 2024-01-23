Ex-Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury Interviews With Second NFL Team: Report
By Jason Hall
January 24, 2024
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach and current USC Trojans senior offensive analyst Kliff Kingsbury reportedly interviewed for the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator position, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo Tuesday (January 23) night.
Kingsbury, 44, had previously interviewed for the offensive coordinator position with the Chicago Bears, who instead hired former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron on Tuesday.
Kingsbury was fired by the Cardinals last January, which NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport described as feeling "more like a mutual parting than anything." The 44-year-old had signed an extension running through the 2027 in March 2022, coming off his best season as the Cardinals' head coach since being hired in 2019.
The #Eagles interviewed USC senior offensive analyst Kliff Kingsbury for their offensive coordinator job today, sources say. Kingsbury recently interviewed with the #Bears, who hired Shane Waldron as OC.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 24, 2024
Philly moved on from OC Brian Johnson after one season. pic.twitter.com/URZ7Fksym0
Arizona finished the 2021 season with an 11-6 record for second-place in the NFC West, before being eliminated by the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card playoff round. The Cardinals had improved their record from the previous season during Kingsbury's past two seasons, finishing with a 5-10-1 record during his first season and 8-8 in 2020.
But the team fell short of expectations in 2022, finishing with a 4-13 record, which was the third worst among all 32 NFL teams and missed the playoffs for the third time in Kingsbury's four-year coaching tenure. Kingsbury, who played quarterback at Texas Tech and as an NFL backup, had previously worked as a quarterbacks coach -- as well as an offensive coordinator -- at Houston and later Texas A&M, as well as the head coach at his alma matter.