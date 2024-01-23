Ex-Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury Interviews With Second NFL Team: Report

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach and current USC Trojans senior offensive analyst Kliff Kingsbury reportedly interviewed for the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator position, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo Tuesday (January 23) night.

Kingsbury, 44, had previously interviewed for the offensive coordinator position with the Chicago Bears, who instead hired former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron on Tuesday.

Kingsbury was fired by the Cardinals last January, which NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport described as feeling "more like a mutual parting than anything." The 44-year-old had signed an extension running through the 2027 in March 2022, coming off his best season as the Cardinals' head coach since being hired in 2019.