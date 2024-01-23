Florida Landmark Recognized As One Of The World's 'Most Mysterious Places'

Planet Earth has given rise to some of the most magnificent displays of nature. Scientists today are still trying to figure out what makes some of these natural wonders work. Several people have also left their mark by crafting some unique or downright strange creations, as well, sparking interest from both locals and tourists.

Explore.com compiled a list of the 40 "most mysterious" places in the world. The origins of these marvels can be headscratchers, but reality is often stranger than fiction.

A manmade landmark in South Florida earned a place on the list. The Coral Castle was erected by a single man who, according to the spot's website, would take 10 cents per admission to view his stunning coral rock structures decades ago. Today, the area has been converted into a museum and tourist space where people can check out the stunning display.

Writers provided a quick rundown of the Coral Castle's history:

"A heartbroken man single-handedly built Coral Castle in Homestead, Florida, over the course of 25 years, up until his death in 1951. Without the use of large machinery, he cut, moved, carved, and sculpted more than 1,100 tons of coral rock. How exactly he managed this feat of engineering with only hand tools is still an impressive mystery."