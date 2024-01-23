Ice Spice Addresses Fans After Pregnancy Rumors Spread

Ice Spice's swift response is no surprise to those who know her well. The Bronx spitta has taken several opportunities to address numerous criticisms in the past. Last summer, she responded to critics who believed her newfound fame was due to her skin color.



“I have seen those opinions,” she told Teen Vogue. “I feel like that's not something personal to me. I feel like that's been the conversation for generations and forever, since the beginning of time.”



Since then, plenty of rumors about her have circulated throughout social media from salacious relationships with Pete Davidson and Jordan Poole to industry plant allegations. At the end of the day, Ice Spice does everything she can to avoid feeding into any type of negativity.



“I try not to feed into negativity because I also see that when people are trying to make that point, it's not out of a good place,” she explained. “[They end up putting] somebody else down."