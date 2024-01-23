Message To Taylor Swift On Sign Held By Girl Lifted By Jason Kelce Revealed
By Jason Hall
January 23, 2024
The message for pop superstar Taylor Swift on the sign held by a little girl who was lifted up and shown to her by Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce during the AFC Divisional Round game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills has been revealed.
Photos shared to ESPNW by the child's mother, Jessica Piazza, show the girl holding the sign, which states, "Buffalo Bills + Taylor Swift" and "best first game ever!"
X user @MattRiv2 initially shared the video, which shows a shirtless Kelce climbing out of a luxury suite that he, Swift and others supporting his brother, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, were sitting in before taking pictures with two young girls, including one holding a sign who he told, "we're going to show this to Taylor," before picking her up and carrying her in front of the window. The little girl is then seen excitedly waving into the suite as she holds up the sign in Swift's direction.
Sunday's game marked the first time Jason and Taylor were seen together publicly since the singer began dating his brother last year.
Real time with All Pro @JasonKelce in the box with @taylorswift13 right behind our seats. Unfortunate loss for our @BuffaloBills but great to have my friends see a legend. @NFL @espn @barstoolsports @stoolpresidente pic.twitter.com/h2xOt4PSXK— Westcoastcloser (@MattRiv2) January 22, 2024
The elder Kelce went viral when he was caught on camera excitedly yelling while shirtless and holding a beer out the open window of the luxury suite after the first of Travis' two touchdown receptions before walking through the window and into the stands with Bills fans.
Swift was seen covering her mouth with her hands in surprise as Jason climbed back into the box.
Jason Kelce 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ehb7p11TL0— Katie (@tino84) January 22, 2024
Jason's attendance comes amid reports of his possible retirement.
“I didn’t announce what I was doing on purpose, despite, I guess, what’s been leaked to the media,” Jason said during the latest episode of his and Travis' 'New Heights' podcast released last week. “… I just don’t think you’re in a position after a game like that to really make that decision, I just don’t, there’s too much emotion in the moment, there’s too much going down in the moment to really fully grasp that decision.”
“When it’s time to officially announce what’s happening in the future, it’ll be done in a way that’s definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals that have meant a lot to me and what has led to the career I’ve had, and I don’t think it would be respectful or even accurate to be able to do that right after a game like that,” he added. “Frustrated, I guess, at everything that’s happening, but in the future there will be something said, I guess, but I did address the team and pretty much said the same thing I just said to you, which is I got belief in every single one of you guys, cherish the moments you have in this league, I think it’s kind of the way it went down.”
Travis Kelce finished Sunday's game with five receptions for 75 yards and two touchdowns. The Chiefs clinched their sixth consecutive AFC Championship Game appearance and will face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday (January 28).