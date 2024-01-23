Mexico Can Sue U.S. Gun Companies, Federal Appeals Court Rules

A federal appeals court has ruled that Mexico's lawsuit against U.S. gun manufacturers can move forward. Mexico filed a lawsuit in August 2021 trying to hold gunmakers in the United States responsible for gun violence caused by the drug cartels.

Mexico claimed that gunmakers market their guns in a way that is appealing to cartels and turns a blind eye to weapons illegally trafficked into the country.

That lawsuit was dismissed by a district court in September 2022, which found the lawsuit was "barred by the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act," which prohibits most lawsuits against companies that sell and manufacture guns.

However, Mexico appealed the decision, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit ruled that the PLCAA does not bar Mexico's lawsuit.

"Mexico's complaint plausibly alleges a type of claim that is statutorily exempt from the PLCAA's general prohibition," the judges wrote. "We therefore reverse the district court's holding that the PLCAA bars Mexico's common law claims, and we remand for further proceedings."

The National Shooting Sports Foundation, which is fighting the lawsuit, is expected to appeal the decision.

"We respectfully and profoundly disagree with today's decision and are reviewing our legal options," said Larry Keane, a top official with the National Shooting Sports Foundation. "The government of Mexico should spend its time enforcing its own laws and bring Mexican criminals to justice in Mexican courtrooms, instead of scapegoating the firearm industry for their inability and unwillingness to protect Mexican citizens from the cartels."