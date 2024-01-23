Michigan Man Turns $10 Into Massive Lottery Win: 'You're Full Of It'

A 77-year-old St. Joseph County resident recently struck gold with a massive lottery win that started with a mere $10. According to Michigan Lottery Connect, the lottery player, whose name remains a mystery, stopped at a gas station in Constantine to purchase a scratch-off ticket with his son. He explained that the first ticket they purchased was a winner, so he went back in and purchased two more!

"My son and I stopped at the gas station, and I bought each of us a $5 ticket. When we scratched them, I had a $10 winner, so I went back in and bought two more." One of the tickets in particular "caught his eye." As he scratched it off in anticipation, he could hardly believe his eyes. What started as $10 quickly became $500,000.

"My son likes the Wild Time game, so I got him one of those and I got myself a new $500,000 Winter Ice ticket after the clerk said people had been doing pretty well on it. When we scratched the tickets off, I said to my son: 'What would you say if I told you I'd won $500,000?' He replied: 'That you're full of it!' That's when I handed him the ticket and we both started screaming!"

The unnamed man plans to purchase a new house with his winnings!