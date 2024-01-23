Milwaukee Bucks Hiring Doc Rivers: Report
By Jason Hall
January 24, 2024
The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly hiring Doc Rivers as their next head coach, CNN Sports reported via TNT Sports anchor Adam Lefkoe.
Rivers' reported hiring comes hours after the Bucks fired first-year head coach Adrian Griffin. The veteran coach reportedly gave Griffin advice during the NBA In-Season Tournament earlier this year, according to Lefkoe.
Rivers, a former NBA Champion with the Boston Celtics during the 2007-08 season, has a 1,097-763 (.590 winning percentage) record during his 24-year coaching career, which also includes stints with the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Clippers and, most recently, the Philadelphia 76ers. The 62-year-old was fired by the Sixers this past offseason after the team was eliminated in the Eastern Conference Semifinals for the third consecutive year.
BREAKING: Bucks are hiring Doc Rivers as HC, per CNN Sports pic.twitter.com/CnWsvah2kB— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 24, 2024
Griffin was 43 games into his lone tenure as an NBA head coach, having previously worked as an assistant for the Bucks (2008-10), Chicago Bulls (2010-15), Magic (2015-16), Oklahoma City Thunder (2016-18) and Toronto Raptors (2018-23) prior to being hired last June.
Milwaukee is currently second in the Eastern Conference with a 30-13 record and has won two consecutive games, as well as six of its last 10. The Bucks were a favorite to contend for an NBA championship after acquiring All-Star point guard Damian Lillard in a blockbuster trade and signing two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to a massive extension just prior to the beginning of the 2023-24 regular season.
Milwaukee fired former head coach Mike Budenholzer in May after the team was upset by the eighth-seed Miami Heat in five games during the first-round of the Eastern Conference playoffs one month prior.