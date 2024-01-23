Milwaukee Bucks Hiring Doc Rivers: Report

The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly hiring Doc Rivers as their next head coach, CNN Sports reported via TNT Sports anchor Adam Lefkoe.

Rivers' reported hiring comes hours after the Bucks fired first-year head coach Adrian Griffin. The veteran coach reportedly gave Griffin advice during the NBA In-Season Tournament earlier this year, according to Lefkoe.

Rivers, a former NBA Champion with the Boston Celtics during the 2007-08 season, has a 1,097-763 (.590 winning percentage) record during his 24-year coaching career, which also includes stints with the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Clippers and, most recently, the Philadelphia 76ers. The 62-year-old was fired by the Sixers this past offseason after the team was eliminated in the Eastern Conference Semifinals for the third consecutive year.