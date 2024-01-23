Missouri Highway Named The 'Most Dangerous Road' In The State

Driving doesn't always have to be a stressful event of navigating traffic to get to work on time. For many people, it can often be a leisurely activity where they traverse scenic routes and backroads, giving them a chance to take in their surroundings while listening to their favorite music or podcast or even just chatting with friends. However, the sometimes easy drive can give way to terrifying roads, with narrow lanes winding along tight curves with little to no shoulder offering protection from a steep drop-off.

Alot.com compiled a list of the "most dangerous road" in each state, determining its list based on the average number of fatalities that occur every year. While many of the roads on the list are highly-trafficked areas like interstates and highways, some are more rural routes that also prove to be fairly treacherous.

According to the site, the most dangerous road in Missouri is U.S. Route 63. So what makes this road so dangerous? The site states that U.S. 63, which stretches about 338 miles across Missouri (a small segment of the route's 1,286 total miles), sees "18 people killed every year in an accident. From 2008 to 2017, there were 158 crashes and 179 fatalities." Another report also indicated that the route is the most dangerous highway in the Show-Me State.

