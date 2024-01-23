Missouri Restaurant Named Among The Top 100 Places To Eat In 2024

The new year is in full swing, giving foodies with a resolution to sample even more flavorful and memorable bites the chance to dine at some truly incredible restaurants.

Yelp released its annual list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S. for 2024, and the list is filled with restaurants specializing in "exciting culinary trends" like unique noodle dishes, bold Latin cuisine and Korean-fusion dishes, among others. Among the best restaurants to eat at in the new year is one eatery in Missouri.

If you're around St. Louis and craving some seriously delicious ramen, Menya Rui is definitely worth a try as it ranked as the No. 2 best U.S. restaurant for 2024. Some of the restaurant's most popular dishes include the pork shoyu, chicken shoyu, Karaage Japanese fried chicken, and spicy noodle dish Brothless Tantanmen. Menya Rui is located at 3453 Hampton Avenue.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Chef-owner Steven Pursley trained for 3 years in Japanese ramen shops to create St. Louis's own 'noodle haven.' The small, 24-seat restaurant — named Menya (noodle shop) Rui (Steven's given name) — serves mores than 200 daily bowls of 'rich and decadent' broth loaded with 'cooked-to-perfection' noodles. Its popular pork shoyu ramen features an alchemy of chintan broth (clear chicken soup), tare (a soup flavoring made with 3 kinds of soy sauce), and rendered pork fat. 'It's like they gathered flavor from every corner of the universe and pour it into that bowl,' writes Yelper Sean P."

Check out Yelp's full list to see more of the best restaurants for the new year.