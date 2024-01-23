Mother Shoots Knife-Wielding Home Invader To Protect Her Three Children

A Mississippi mother is being hailed as a hero after shooting an armed man who broke into her home. The woman's husband was at work when a knife-wielding man tried to break into their house.

He called 911 while his wife and their three kids hid in a closet.

The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Steve Lamar Goss Jr., tried to kick down the front door but failed. He then got into his truck and crashed into their dining room.

Goss then found the woman and her kids in the closet. However, when he opened the door, the woman shot him in the arm.

Goss fled before the police arrived, but officers were able to track him down. He was taken into custody and brought to the hospital for treatment of the gunshot wound. After he was released from the hospital, he was booked into the Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility on four counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary.

"We can all learn a lot from this family about the importance of having an emergency plan in place in our homes and, most importantly, the power of prayer. I thank the Lord for this father's preparation, the bravery shown by the mother and children, and that what could have been a tragedy was transformed into a testimony of their faith in God," Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker said.