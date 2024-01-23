Nevada Restaurants Crowned Yelp’s Top Places To Eat In 2024

On Tuesday, Yelp introduced its comprehensive list of the top 100 U.S. restaurants of 2024.

The review website's data science team conducted in-depth analyses of user reviews, and the final rankings were determined by expert Community Managers.

Included on the list are six Nevada-based restaurants.

Milpa in Las Vegas was ranked number 22:

"A 5-star restaurant without 5-star prices? That was the goal of Milpia chef-owner DJ Flores, who opened his Mexican counter-service cafe in 2021 after 2 decades working at high-end restaurants in the U.S. and Mexico City. Fans now flock to this modest spot 20 minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, which landed on Yelp’s Top 100 Taco Spots and Top 100 Southwest Restaurants lists in 2023.

Devotees call it the 'best healthy, delicious Mexican food in Las Vegas.' Meat-forward dishes include tender-cooked short rib Barbacoa and 'succulent' Grilled Asada Tacos. You’ll also find numerous vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, and dairy-free options, from 'mind-blowing' Mushroom Carnitas Tacos to a variety of 'exceptional' bowls, such as the Avo & Chickpeas Bowl (with sliced avocado, warm chickpeas and quinoa, toasted pepitas, and a cilantro tahini dressing) or Roasted Bowl (with roasted squash, beets, Brussels sprouts, almonds, and chipotle lemon dressing). Everything is scratch-made, including the stone-ground corn tortillas that Yelpers say taste like 'abuela made them herself.' The heirloom corn, beans, grains, and dried chiles are all sourced from Mexico, according to DJ. 'We cook the dried corn in-house, then grind it with a molino [corn mill] to make masa for our tortillas, tamales, and tetelas [triangle-shaped corn masa treats] fresh every day. It’s the real deal,' he explains.

Another bonus: Breakfast is served all day, including the 'best chilaquiles outside of Mexico' — crispy homemade corn tortillas tossed in salsa and cheese with black beans, eggs, crema, cilantro, and onions. Pair it with a Mexican-style coffee made from locally roasted beans."

Others recognized are Zenaida's Cafe in Las Vegas, Arario Midtown in Reno, Shigotonin Tapas & Sake Bar in Las Vegas, R Town Pizza in Reno and La Condesa Eatery in Reno.