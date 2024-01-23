Nikki Haley Earns Early Win As New Hampshire Polls Open

Just after midnight, six voters in Dixville Notch kicked off the New Hampshire Republican primary, casting their votes for South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

"A great start to a great day in New Hampshire," Haley said in a statement. "Thank you, Dixville Notch!"

Since the 1960s, the small town in northern New Hampshire has opened its polls at midnight ET, giving voters a chance to get a head start in the nation's first primary election.

While Haley secured an early victory, former President Donald Trump is expected to win after all the votes are counted. He has enjoyed a comfortable lead in the polls, though Haley has closed the gap in recent weeks. And, with former Florida Governor Ron DeSantis dropping out last week after finishing second in the Iowa caucuses, many of his supporters could flock to Trump.

If Haley doesn't win or gets blown out by Trump, it will increase the calls for her to suspend her campaign before the primary in her home state of South Carolina.