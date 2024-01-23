Nonprofit Volunteers Find Skeletal Remains In Wooded Seattle Area

A group of volunteers surveying a potential trash cleanup site in Seattle discovered something horrific earlier this month. According to a Monday (January 23) report from KOMO, members of We Heart Seattle found skeletal remains near what appeared to be a former campsite in a wooded area.

The organization usually checks out potential clean-up locations two weeks before volunteers come out for debris and garbage removal. It was during a site check on January 8 that they found human remains under Aurora Bridge off Dexter Avenue. They also claim they found a neatly-folded American flag near the remains.

"It is a very gruesome site, and very, very sad that people languish out here to eventually die," Founder and Executive Director Andrea Suarez told reporters. "He is somebody's son."

Seattle police officers responded to the scene after volunteers called 911. Authorities confirmed to KOMO that they searched for evidence at the site and forwarded the case to the King County Medical Examiner's Office. As of Tuesday (January 23), the remains have not been identified. The cause and manner of death are still under investigation.

Despite the scare, We Heart Seattle volunteers returned to the site on Saturday (January 20) to clear out garbage and other debris.