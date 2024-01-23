Selena Gomez Reflects On Her Body Image In Throwback Bikini Photos

By Rebekah Gonzalez

January 23, 2024

Photo: Getty Images

Selena Gomez is getting sentimental on her Instagram Story this week. In an expired Story post, the superstar shared a throwback photo of herself wearing a zebra bikini. "Today I realized I will never look like this again..." Gomez wrote in the caption per People.

She followed the throwback photo with a more recent picture of her wearing a swimsuit and briefly got candid about her body image in the caption. "I'm not perfect, but I am proud to be who I am...." Gomez wrote. "Sometimes I forget it's ok to be me."

Gomez has been open about her body image issues in the past. "Being in the public eye from such an early age certainly comes with a lot of pressure. It’s hard to feel comfortable when you feel like everyone is watching, judging and commenting on the way you look," Gomez told Glamour UK in February 2022. "Self confidence is still something I work on daily, but when I stopped trying to conform to society’s unrealistic standards of beauty, my perspective entirely shifted.”

While being under public scrutiny seems like an intense experience, it can also lead to people like Lady Gaga hyping you up. Last year, the pop icon shared some sweet words with the Only Murders in the Building star after she shared a video of her using the Bella Hadid face filter. "I wish I was as pretty as Bella Hadid," Gomez wrote over the video. Gaga then took to the comments to send some kind words and positivity to her fellow pop artist. "You look and are beautiful inside and out one of my favorite ladies alive!" she wrote.

Selena Gomez
