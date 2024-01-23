Sofía Vergara Reveals What Led To Joe Manganiello Divorce

Sofía Vergara is opening up about her divorce for the first time. In a recent interview with the Spanish newspaper El País, the actress revealed what led to her divorce from Joe Manganiello in 2023.

"My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom," Vergara said per People. "I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore." She went on, "I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother. So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children."

The Modern Family star has one son, Manolo, who she shares with her ex-husband Joe Gonzalez. "I’m almost in menopause; it’s the natural way of things," she continued. "When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I’ll give it back to him and go on with my life; that’s what I have to do."

The former couple announced their divorce in July after seven years of marriage. The couple announced the "difficult" news in a joint statement sent to Page Six, writing, "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.” Vergara and Manganiello tied the knot back in 2015 in front of 400 guests during a Palm Beach ceremony.