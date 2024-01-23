The 'Most Dangerous City' In Michigan Has Been Revealed

Safety is an extremely important factor to consider when choosing to relocate or travel to a particular city.

Violent crime rates, and property crime rates are just a few of the many alarming factors that give cities "dangerous" reputations. While some parts of town are more safe than others, there is one city in Michigan known for being a bit more dangerous than the rest. People might consider doing their own research on this city to decide for themselves which areas to exercise greater caution when exploring.

According to a list compiled by World Population Review, the most dangerous city in all of Michigan is Detroit.

Here's what World Population Review had to say about sourcing the data to discover the most dangerous cities across the country:

"The FBI released its 2021 data, estimating crime costs in American cities. The website Moneygeek looked at the FBI data regarding the cost of crime per capita along with the per capita rates of violent crime and property crime to rank cities’ overall safety. Looking at 263 cities with populations above 100,000 residents, one can see how much crime costs in each area to determine the areas with the highest cost, making them the most dangerous."

