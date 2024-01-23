Three Men Found Frozen To Death In Friend's Backyard Two Days After Party

Authorities in Kansas City are investigating the mysterious death of three men who were found frozen to death in their friend's backyard.

Ricky Johnson, 38; David Harrington, 37; and Clayton McGeeney, 36, went to the house of Jordan Willis, 38, to watch the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers on January 7.

After the game, Willis went to sleep while his friends were still hanging out. However, his friends never made it back to their homes.

It wasn't until two days later, on January 9, when the bodies were discovered in his backyard.

Friends and family of the deceased men are demanding answers and want to know how Willis had no idea his friends were still in his backyard. According to Fox News, several people reached out to Willis to see if he knew where their loved ones were but got no response. They even showed up at his house, looking for answers.

"My husband banged on his door for 20 [minutes]," Kaylee La Tier wrote on Facebook. "My friend banged on his door and then busted a window and yelled and announced her presence while she's inside and still nothing from him? Then the cops come 10 [minutes] later and he comes out nonchalant in his boxers with an empty wine glass in hand??! Nothing is adding up. Dave, Clay and Ricky need and deserve justice."

Willis claims he didn't hear them knocking because he was asleep with headphones on and a loud fan making noise in his room.

Investigators have said that there is no evidence of foul play and have not filed charges against Willis, who has since moved out of the home.

"First and foremost, this case is 100% NOT being investigated as a homicide," Captain Jake Becchina of the Kansas City Police Department told Fox News.

"There have not been any arrests [or] charges, and no one is in custody. There are no specific threats or concerns for the surrounding community at this time," Becchina said. "The resident at the house was cooperative with detectives the day the deceased were discovered."

Officials said they are awaiting the results of the toxicology tests to determine if drugs or alcohol played a role in their deaths.