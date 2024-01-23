Tierra Whack Announces Plans For Her Long-Awaited Debut Album

Tierra Whack has been on the grind for over seven years. After signing with Interscope Records in 2017, Whack released her first-ever project Whack World. Since then, she's released EP's like Pop?, Rap? and R&B? She's also worked with the likes of Beyoncé, Lil Yachty, Alicia Keys, Flying Lotus and more. Within the past year, Whack kicked into high gear as she continued to drop new music like "Chanel Pit" and "Millions" (Jumbo Sounds Mix). She also dropped her multidimensional documentary on Hulu called Cypher.



Ahead of her upcoming album, Tierra Whack fueled hype by ‘Pasting The Town Whack’ with mural art curator Conrad Benner of Streets Dept. The duo debuted the main character of her visual art project on eight various high-traffic locations throughout her hometown of Philadelphia. She also shared a clip of her upcoming single in a hilarious video she posted to Instagram. Check out the clip below and look out for her forthcoming album on March 15.

